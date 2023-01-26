Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Q4 GDP: Strong? Weak? A CIO gets 'under the hood'

01/26/2023 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but that likely exaggerates the nation's health as a measure of domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs.

The Commerce Department's advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday showed half of the boost to growth came from a sharp rise in inventory held by businesses, some of which is likely unwanted.

While consumer spending maintained a solid pace of growth, a big chunk of the increase in consumption was early in the fourth quarter. Retail sales weakened sharply in November and December. Business spending on equipment contracted last quarter and is likely to remain on the backfoot as demand for goods softens.

It could be the last quarter of solid GDP growth before the lagged effects of the Federal Reserve's fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s are fully felt. Most economists expect a recession by the second half of the year, though a short and mild one compared to previous downturns, because of extraordinary labor market strength.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:33pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ beats G10 peers as investors assess BoC's move to the sidelines
RE
03:29pSpotify down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
03:28pChilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations
RE
03:27pMan behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder
RE
03:20pRenault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
RE
03:19pEx-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer
RE
03:19pStocks, dollar gain on soft landing hopes
RE
03:17pMore than 160 Afghans die in bitterly cold weather
RE
03:16pBiden says he will not let anyone use full faith and credit of u…
RE
03:13pUK's Hunt: 'Necessary to retain disciplined approach' to reduce inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
4DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS