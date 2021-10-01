QA-42, 1 October 2021, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding the Statement of Greek Defence Minister Concerning the Inclusion of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas to the Defence Agreement Signed With France

Greece's maximalist maritime jurisdiction area and national airspace claims are in contravention of international law. It is a vain dream for Greece to think that they can impose upon Turkey these claims, which are also questioned by the international community, by forming bilateral military alliances against Turkey, undermining NATO Alliance itself. Such futile attempts will further strengthen our determination to protect the rights of both our own and those of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Aegean and the Mediterranean Seas.

Greece's policy of armament as well as isolation and alienation of Turkey, instead of cooperation, is a problematic policy, which will threaten regional peace and stability and undermine not only itself but also the EU, which Greece is a member of.