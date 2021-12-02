Log in
QA-47, 2 December 2021, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç in Response to a Question Regarding Media Reports that the GCA Granted Natural Gas Exploration Permits within the So-called License Area Number 5 to ExxonMobil - Qatar Petroleum Consortium

12/02/2021
The media reports informing that the GCA has granted a hydrocarbon exploration permit to the ExxonMobil - Qatar Petroleum consortium for the so-called license area 5, which was declared unilaterally, ignoring the rights of our country and the Turkish Cypriots, has once again made it clear who is really in favour of inciting tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A part of the so-called license area in question violates Turkey's continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean. On the other hand, this one-sided step also ignores the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, the co-owners of the Island.

As has been the case so far, Turkey will never allow any foreign country, company or vessel to engage in unauthorized hydrocarbon exploration activities in its maritime jurisdiction areas, and will continue to resolutely defend her rights and those of the TRNC.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
