QCB: The news on reducing the daily cash withdrawal maximum limit is misleading.

Qatar Central Bank reinstate that t he news circulating on social media, regarding reducing the maximum daily cash withdrawal from ATMs to QR5,000, is completely fallacious and unfounded. General public may note that what was circulating in the social media is based on a forged circular and not issued by the C entral B ank . Qatar banking sector is sound, liquid and has a healthy financial position . QCB therefore, urges that before publishing any information its accuracy should be obtai ned from the official sources . QCB also would like to advise the public to avoid and stop spreading news and circulars issued by unknown parties or individuals . In this context, it may be noted that QCB reserves the right to take legal action against those who spread rumours .