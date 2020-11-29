Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

QCB: The news on reducing the daily cash withdrawal maximum limit is misleading.

11/29/2020 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qatar Central Bank reinstate that the news circulating on social media, regarding reducing the maximum daily cash withdrawal from ATMs to QR5,000, is completely fallacious and unfounded. General public may note that what was circulating in the social media is based on a forged circular and not issued by the Central Bank. Qatar banking sector is sound, liquid and has a healthy financial position. QCB therefore, urges that before publishing any information its accuracy should be obtained from the official sources. QCB also would like to advise the public to avoid and stop spreading news and circulars issued by unknown parties or individuals. In this context, it may be noted that QCB reserves the right to take legal action against those who spread rumours.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pTrump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle
RE
01:09pQCB : The news on reducing the daily cash withdrawal maximum limit is misleading.
PU
12:42pTurkey's COVID curfew fails to contain surging second wave
RE
12:22pBOX OFFICE : 'The Croods 2' Leads Sluggish Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
RE
12:19pAustralia considering WTO appeal against China barley tariffs as tensions rise
RE
12:15pState, Local Governments Slashed Spending After Covid. Next Year Could Be Worse.
DJ
12:06pAMAZON COM : workers at German warehouse to strike again
RE
11:59aSwiss firms narrowly avoid 'Responsible Business' liability as vote divides nation
RE
11:55aMore than half of German retailers pessimistic about Christmas - HDE
RE
11:54aBritain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss looks set to dismiss ban on funding of weapons makers
4Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ