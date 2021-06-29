Log in
 QCT, Radisys and Intel Deliver vRAN Solution for 5G

06/29/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
 Ecosystem partners demonstrate radio access network solution for 5G, IoT, and more

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced OmniRAN, its virtualized radio access network (vRAN) solution developed with its long-term partners, Intel and Radisys. The solution uses Intel FlexRAN , a cloud-enabled wireless access virtual network functions reference implementation, and Radisys Connect 5G RAN software, a disaggregated RAN architecture for promoting 4G, 5G and IoT to build a cloud-native vRAN based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors running on QCT EGX63IS-1U servers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005459/en/

To deliver low-latency and power-efficient services with the flexibility to increase or decrease capacity based on the volume of real-time traffic demands, Intel’s vRAN dedicated accelerator, ACC100, for forward error correction (FEC) acceleration is also an essential part of the integrated solution. Intel’s 5G optimized network adapter, codenamed Westport Channel, is also implemented for accurate time synchronization without the added complexity or expenses that come with specialty timing hardware. This validated combination on QCT EGX63IS-1U extends distributed unit (DU) capabilities to support multi-cell and multi-RRU 5G scenarios, delivering reliable performance for various network workloads.

As operators are increasingly looking for ways to accelerate their 5G network deployments by leveraging disaggregated and open reference architecture solutions, OpenRAN-based OmniRAN is designed to minimize the challenges of infrastructure deployment and maximize value of ownership. OmniRAN has already been successfully deployed in smart manufacturing use cases such as safety AI for environment control, high-resolution streaming for quality control, AR goggles for maintenance and repair, and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) for equipment transport. Not only does OmniRAN provide improved performance such as wider coverage and enhanced mobility, but also offer centralized management as well as greater scalability and deployment flexibility while achieving significant cost savings.

“QCT works closely with its partners to ensure that customers can always stay ahead of the game,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Incorporating the newest technologies and features from Intel and Radisys, QCT’s latest vRAN solution improves capital and operational efficiencies by optimizing resource utilization and making software-defined management and orchestration possible.”

“Open 5G networks are the next step for customers across many sectors, and Radisys, along with our partners, is providing open, disaggregated and virtualized RAN solutions to meet varying business demands,” said Munish Chhabra, head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. “We are excited to power the QCT vRAN solution through our market first Release 16 Radisys 5G software stack. The integrated solution enables mobile operators and enterprises to benefit from reduced costs, improved network efficiencies, and faster time-to-market of new services that open APIs and open architectures provide.”

“This demonstration from Intel, QCT, and Radisys is important for accelerating broader adoption of 5G,” said Cristina Rodriguez, Intel VP and GM of Data Center Group, Wireless Access Network Division. “By defining the FlexRAN reference architecture and collaborating with our Intel Network Builders, Intel is expanding its growing portfolio of technology and ecosystem to ensure interoperability, enhanced performance, and reduced overhead for service providers all over the globe.”

For more information visit https://go.qct.io/telco/.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS