QMC HealthID Provides COVID Testing Support For Victoires De La Musique Awards Ceremony

QMC HealthID™ used to assist in pre-event COVID testing at the prestigious Les Victoires de la Musique annual awards ceremony for the French music industry.

QMC HealthID, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp, announced that it had deployed its QMC HealthID™ software platform to assist with voluntary COVID testing at Les Victoires de la Musique music industry awards ceremony held February 12th in Paris, France.

Held yearly since 1985, Les Victoires de la Musique is an annual French award ceremony delivered by the French Ministry of Culture that recognizes outstanding achievement in the music industry and the best musical artists of the year.

In conjunction with test manufacturer Innova Medical Group, a COVID-19 screening area was set up to voluntarily administer the Innova SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test. During the pre-event screening process, the QMC HealthID™ mobile application platform enabled medical staff to verify participants, assess their test result outcome, and then notify the participants of their test outcomes.

“By supporting this major national cultural event, QMC HealthID and Innova allowed the media and the participants to experience a simple and viable solution to make the awards ceremony safer against COVID-19,” said Xavier Guerin, President of EMEA of Innova Medical Group.

The production of the Victoires De La Musique Ceremony requires approximately 400 technicians and journalists in addition to the musicians themselves. QMC and Innova coordinated on pre-event COVID-19 testing to demonstrate that the event production company was taking appropriate precautions to protect the health of the musicians as well as journalists and all event production staff.

“QMC was honored to play a part in the COVID prevention plans for the Les Victoires de la Musique awards ceremony,” said Stephen B. Squires, CEO of Quantum Materials Corp. “Helping make the awards ceremony safer to attend in person is 100% in line with our mission of getting people back to work quickly and safely.”

About Quantum Materials Corp

At Quantum Materials our scientists and engineers believe in the power of innovation to make life better and solve critical problems facing our world. Whether its applied research into quantum materials, the development of advanced digital platforms, or creating new tools for personal health, we find our inspiration in discovering new solutions to build a better future for all. Quantum Materials is pioneering unique solutions in the area of quantum dot fabrication, quantum tagging, digital trust systems, and most recently, in the development of QMC HealthID™. Our team comprises experts in the areas of quantum materials, nanotechnology, health diagnostics, therapeutic health, digital platforms, advanced logistics, and anti-counterfeiting. As a company, we believe in collaboration. We find that innovation begins with the spark of a new insight that is rigorously pursued in a collegial and interdisciplinary environment. Bringing breakthrough ideas to life and forging new solutions inspires our work. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com

About QMC HealthID Inc.

QMC HealthID Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QTMM), leverages its QMC technologies to address global health challenges spurred by current and future pandemics. The QMC HealthID management platform and mobile app authenticates the process of infectious disease testing and gives the individual control over the data they share and their personal health status. Virtually any current COVID-19 point of care or laboratory-based diagnostic test, including Innova Medical Group’s, SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test, can be implemented in the QMC HealthID™ testing and reporting solution. These tests along with the mobile app are designed to test for COVID-19, with benefit towards helping people get safely and securely back to work, school, travel, events and living. For more information, please visit www.qmchealthid.com.

