Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QS ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation – QS

02/10/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=quantumscape-corporation&id=2547 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=quantumscape-corporation&id=2547

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 8, 2021 DEADLINE.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) the Company’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of the Company’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of the Company’s battery technology. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:38aINFOGRAPHIC : A Day in the Life of a Social Media Marketing Manager
PU
04:38aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : signs contract to phase out brown coal
PU
04:38aCEO UPDATE : February 2021
PU
04:38aCR NO 4/2021 ON 10.02.2021 16 : 28 Updated information about non-binding offer for acquisition of Polish assets of CEZ Group, submitted jointly with PGNiG
PU
04:38aSAGA PURE ASA : share capital increase registered
AQ
04:37aALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing
AQ
04:37aSOBRsafe™ Makes School Bus Safety Debut with School BUSRide Cover Story
PR
04:37aFIFTH + BROADWAY : Retail + Dining Opens March 4th
BU
04:36aASTRAZENECA : German firm to try speeding vaccine delivery
AQ
04:36aMARS BANCORP : Banking Center Lobbies Open for Walk-in Activity on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider now says bitcoin posts were not true
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ