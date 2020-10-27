QSAN Releases XF3126D, the First and Fastest All-NVMe Storage under $20K

QSAN Technology Inc., a leader in enterprise flash storage industry, launched its first all-NVMe flash storage XCubeFAS XF3126D today.

XF3126D, a 3U 26 bays all-NVMe flash storage, achieves the performance requirements of the enterprise high performance computing infrastructures with high IOPs at μs- level latency.

XF3126D, equipped with QSAN flash storage management system "XEVO" to deliver the full potential of NVMe SSD, provides ultra-high IOPS and extremely quick response time for the most demanding business applications. It is the perfect IT solution for database, media editing, AI, IOT, virtualization, and real-time applications.

“QSAN is committed to bringing industry-leading all flash storage technology to all size of business. XF3126D offers tier-1 low latency and high IOPS data storage experience to enterprise and SMB market,” said Phil Tai, Product Management Director of QSAN. “Customers are able to plan their budget more comfortably and enjoy the enterprise-level, high performance all-NVMe flash storage.”

XF3126D is designed for enterprise users, providing excellent storage performance, enterprise-grade reliability, and a flexible and easy-to-use management system.

Excellent Performance

Supports 25GbE iSCSI and 32Gb FC connectivity and up to 20 ports connection to meet various network deployment needs.

Excellent IOPS with ultra-low latency, for 4K random write, XF3126D achieves 220K IOPS at 300μs latency level and 450K IOPS at 500μs latency level.

High Availability and Enterprise-grade Reliability

Dual active controllers concurrently provide storage services in real time and guarantees the non-stop storage service.

All of the critical components are hot pluggable and designed with full redundancy.

About QSAN

QSAN Technology, a leading storage technology designer and manufacturer, was founded in July 2004. Building on our vast experience in the industry, QSAN strives to build enterprise class storage systems that pride ourselves with outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. QSAN endeavors to provide the industry with high quality data storage systems that are simple, secure, scalable and reliable. For more information, please visit: www.QSAN.com

