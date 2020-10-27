Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSAN Releases XF3126D, the First and Fastest All-NVMe Storage under $20K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

QSAN Technology Inc., a leader in enterprise flash storage industry, launched its first all-NVMe flash storage XCubeFAS XF3126D today.

XF3126D, a 3U 26 bays all-NVMe flash storage, achieves the performance requirements of the enterprise high performance computing infrastructures with high IOPs at μs- level latency.

XF3126D, equipped with QSAN flash storage management system "XEVO" to deliver the full potential of NVMe SSD, provides ultra-high IOPS and extremely quick response time for the most demanding business applications. It is the perfect IT solution for database, media editing, AI, IOT, virtualization, and real-time applications.

“QSAN is committed to bringing industry-leading all flash storage technology to all size of business. XF3126D offers tier-1 low latency and high IOPS data storage experience to enterprise and SMB market,” said Phil Tai, Product Management Director of QSAN. “Customers are able to plan their budget more comfortably and enjoy the enterprise-level, high performance all-NVMe flash storage.”

XF3126D is designed for enterprise users, providing excellent storage performance, enterprise-grade reliability, and a flexible and easy-to-use management system.

Excellent Performance

  • Supports 25GbE iSCSI and 32Gb FC connectivity and up to 20 ports connection to meet various network deployment needs.
  • Excellent IOPS with ultra-low latency, for 4K random write, XF3126D achieves 220K IOPS at 300μs latency level and 450K IOPS at 500μs latency level.

High Availability and Enterprise-grade Reliability

  • Dual active controllers concurrently provide storage services in real time and guarantees the non-stop storage service.
  • All of the critical components are hot pluggable and designed with full redundancy.

About QSAN

QSAN Technology, a leading storage technology designer and manufacturer, was founded in July 2004. Building on our vast experience in the industry, QSAN strives to build enterprise class storage systems that pride ourselves with outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. QSAN endeavors to provide the industry with high quality data storage systems that are simple, secure, scalable and reliable. For more information, please visit: www.QSAN.com

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pSouthern Pacific Securities 06-1 Plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019
PR
12:16pUNILEVER : boards to press on with unification plan
RE
12:16pAirbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing
RE
12:16pSAN DIEGO ANGEL CONFERENCE : Accepting Applications for Program Connecting Startups to Angel Investors, Culminates in $200,000 in Funding for Winning Company
BU
12:15pOil rise nearly 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:14pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:13pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
12:12pNorthwest Indiana Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
GL
12:12pJitterbit Hosting Salesforce API Integration Experts Series in November
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
5BARRY CALLEBAUT AG : BARRY CALLEBAUT : COVID-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group