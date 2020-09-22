QSC : Announces Portfolio of Meeting Room Accessories, Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Extends the Microsoft Teams Room experience seamlessly into larger divisible spaces, training rooms, executive boardrooms, and all-hands spaces

QSC proudly announces a complete portfolio of meeting room accessories certified for Microsoft Teams. QSC has worked with Microsoft Teams certified partners Sennheiser and Logitech to provide complete room solutions that simplify installation and management for high-value divisible spaces, training rooms, executive boardrooms, and all-hands spaces while delivering a high quality Microsoft Teams experience for end users.

“These newly certified solutions give IT and AV Managers the opportunity to extend their Microsoft Teams experience into rooms that traditionally required complicated programming, separate DSP and control integration schemes,” says Jason Moss, VP of Alliances & Market Development, QSC. “We have worked with Microsoft to remove the guesswork out of specialty room design and deployment for Teams Rooms.”

“Microsoft strives to bring the Teams Rooms experience of seamless collaboration experiences to any space,” says Albert Kooiman, Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, “and the solutions of QSC for Microsoft Teams make it easier to bring the power of Teams to larger, specialized meeting spaces.”

“The integration process of Sennheiser microphones into Microsoft Teams Rooms is seamless and simple with our new Q-SYS plugin. It allow admins to easily configure and control solutions like our TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone,” says Charlie Jones, Global Business Development Manager at Sennheiser. “Together with QSC, we are excited to help users experience the power of a Teams Room on a larger scale.”

QSC’s newly-certified Teams Rooms accessory portfolio centers on the award-winning Q-SYS Ecosystem and the Q-SYS 110f Core processor, which uniquely combines audio, video, and control capabilities, for QSC native or third-party peripherals, into a single integrated appliance. Further support is provided by a full line of QSC ENERGY STAR® qualified SPA Series power amplifiers and the complete range of QSC AcousticDesign™ Series loudspeakers delivering unmatched sonic fidelity and ease of installation. Q-SYS NS Series network switches designed and manufactured by Dell EMC and pre-configured by QSC can be used to further simplify installation, setup, and management. QSC and Sennheiser have also partnered to include the Teams Rooms certified Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone, including a control plugin for quick and easy software integration into the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

In addition, the flexibility designed into the software-based Q-SYS Ecosystem provides scalable, standards-based AV infrastructure that simplifies integration with many other Teams Rooms certified accessories, including the Logitech Tap touch controller and Logitech Rally Camera. Full room solutions can now be easily designed and configured to address the unique needs of larger physical spaces including additional processing requirements and more challenging audio/speech/video reinforcement typically required in more complex, high-value, specialized spaces.

For more information on the QSC Room Solution for Teams, please visit: www.qsc.com/microsoft

High Resolution Images

https://bit.ly/3kGeiUl

