Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSC Promotes Ron Marchant to VP EMEA Sales and Marketing

01/13/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QSC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ron Marchant to Vice President EMEA Sales and Marketing. In his new position, Ron will oversee the company’s sales and marketing activities and initiatives throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Ron has played an instrumental role in the development and growth of QSC throughout the EMEA region,” says Markus Winkler, Senior Vice President, EMEA & APAC, QSC. “During his tenure, he has driven the regional growth strategy which includes several office expansions, strategic distribution changes, and customer and sales restructuring. In addition, he has helped build a strong sales and marketing team as well as a go-to-market model to enable future growth in the region.”

Ron joined QSC in 2017 as Senior Director EMEA Sales. Prior to QSC, he held several senior sales and marketing positions at Shure EMEA.

“QSC is a tremendous place to work,” says Marchant. “With our great team, partner network and innovative technologies we are very well positioned to grow significantly in the EMEA region the next several years. I look forward to playing a role in that.”

High Resolution Images

https://bit.ly/34ML1of

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGold slips as yields edge up, Fed rate hikes loom
RE
11:18aRegulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working
RE
11:17aMULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Beatport and Gaming (Music Metaverse) Platform PIXELYNX Partner to Create Synth Heads, A Generative NFT Series for Electronic Music Fans
GL
11:17aCOMUNIBANC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of CBCZ and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:17aCOMUNIBANC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of CBCZ and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:16aEVSX Nickel-Cadmium Battery Recycling Results
AQ
11:16aPG&E Helps Advance Accessibility to Renewable Natural Gas Sources for California Customers
BU
11:16aKBRA RELEASES 12 THINGS IN CREDIT : January 2022
BU
11:16aSapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale
GL
11:16aSapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS