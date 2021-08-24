QSC : Q-SYS Platform Now Certified for Google Meet

Q-SYS software-based audio processing enables Google Meet in high-value spaces

QSC announces that Google has certified the Q-SYS Platform for use with Google Meet hardware kits. This certification allows integrators and IT end users to select from any Q-SYS Core processor or USB audio bridging endpoint, regardless of processing or I/O requirements, to ensure seamless integration with Google Meet hardware.

All Q-SYS Core processors are driven by Q-SYS OS, which was architected around standard IT protocols, a flexible and comprehensive control engine, with an intuitive and easy-to-use design software suite (Q-SYS Designer Software). This allows features to be developed at the software level, including best-in-class AEC and audio processing, eliminating the need for dedicated pieces of hardware, and simplifying the integration process. Most importantly, it gives integrators and IT end users the flexibility to utilize a wide variety of AV-to-USB endpoints that meet the specific needs of high-value spaces without compromising on features or performance.

“We are proud to partner with Google as we share a progressive vision for solving complicated problems with software,” says Jason Moss, Vice President Alliances & Ecosystem, QSC. “By certifying Q-SYS, Google has enabled the broad portfolio of solutions in the Q-SYS Ecosystem delivering consistent, high-quality Google Meet experiences into high-value spaces. We look forward to offering additional software-based innovations, alongside Google, to increase capabilities and elevate experiences.”

All Q-SYS Core processors are now certified for Google Meet, including the Core Nano, Core 8 Flex, Core 110f, Core 510i, and Core 5200. For more information on QSC certified solutions for Google Meet, please visit: qsc.com/google.

