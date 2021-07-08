Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSC : Offers Meeting Room Solutions for Zoom Rooms

07/08/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Confidently expand Zoom Rooms experience into high value spaces with flexible and scalable Q-SYS Platform

QSC announces new Meeting Room Solutions, which have been fully certified for use with Zoom Rooms. QSC has worked with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Q-SYS™ Ecosystem partner Sennheiser to create a solution that simplifies integration complexity and allows users to easily scale their Zoom Rooms deployment in high value spaces, while providing an intuitive and consistent user experience.

The QSC Meeting Room Solutions for Zoom Rooms centers around the Q-SYS Core 8 Flex processor, which uniquely combines audio, video and control capabilities into a single integrated appliance. It also includes the QSC SPA Series two- and four-channel power amplifiers and the QSC AcousticDesign™ Series AD-C4T ceiling loudspeaker delivering unmatched sonic fidelity and ease of installation. QSC and Sennheiser have also partnered to include the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) microphone, which integrates seamlessly with Q-SYS via a control plugin.

“Our new solutions, offered with Zoom and Sennheiser, make it easier than ever to integrate a Zoom Rooms system into high value spaces,” says Jason Moss, Vice President Alliances & Ecosystem, QSC. “Our system delivers a fully networked and managed AV&C infrastructure to Zoom Rooms via a single USB connection. Furthermore, with the software-based foundation of Q-SYS, users now have the flexibility to expand and manage their AV investment well into the future.”

“The QSC and Sennheiser partnership takes the guesswork out of integrating Q-SYS and the TCC2 into any high value Zoom Rooms space,” says Charlie Jones, Global Alliance & Partnership Manager at Sennheiser. “With the available TCC2 plugin for Q-SYS, admins can easily configure the TCC2 microphone within Q-SYS Designer Software, and monitor and manage it in Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.”

“QSC has been a staple in our Zoom ProAV designs for years,” says Shane Springer, Solutions Architect with Zoom. “With this new certification, QSC brings complete solutions that work together by design to enable flex spaces, classrooms, boardrooms, all-hands spaces, lecture halls and more.”

For more information on QSC Meeting Room Systems for Zoom Rooms, please visit: qsc.com/zoom.

High Resolution Images

https://bit.ly/qsczoompr

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aAMEN EAGL  : American Eagle's CSAMT Results Outline Prospective Carlin-Type Drill Targets, Seismic Survey Currently Underway
AQ
11:15aAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER  : and the Ministers of the Mexican Government Announce Agreement to Reopen the Cosala Operations
AQ
11:15aAMERICAN MANGANESE  : Reports Rocher Deboule IP Geophysical Crew to Test 'Vent Zone' IOCG Target
AQ
11:15aABRASILVER RESOURCE  : Reports New High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Intercepts With 63 Metres at 3.8 gt Gold-Equivalent, Including 8 Metres at 10.6 gt Gold-Equivalent in Oxides
AQ
11:11aSTELLANTIS N  : Car giant Stellantis to spend 30bn on electrifying its vehicles
AQ
11:11aNPRO : 2Q 2021 - Increased rental income and acquisition of Felix conference centre at Aker Brygge
AQ
11:11aNPRO : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norwegian Property ASA
AQ
11:10aHong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign
RE
11:10aUnivest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
GL
11:10aStudy Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal Levels and Reversed Fibrosis After 16 Weeks of Treatment
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS