QSL Market Update, 14/9/2021

Weak demand for prompt sugar delivery caused raw sugar prices to plunge lower for 5 straight days last week, with the October 2021 ICE11 contract losing 4.23% for the week, closing at 18.79USc/lb.

After a slow start to the week given the US Labor Day public holiday, the Australian Dollar (AUD) traded in a reasonably narrow range last week, down from its high on Tuesday of 74.68 US cents to a low of 73.45 US cents on Thrusday.

