Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSL Market Update, 14/9/2021

09/14/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weak demand for prompt sugar delivery caused raw sugar prices to plunge lower for 5 straight days last week, with the October 2021 ICE11 contract losing 4.23% for the week, closing at 18.79USc/lb.

After a slow start to the week given the US Labor Day public holiday, the Australian Dollar (AUD) traded in a reasonably narrow range last week, down from its high on Tuesday of 74.68 US cents to a low of 73.45 US cents on Thrusday.

Click here to read our full market update.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aFLSMIDTH A/S : Registration of share capital increase of 6,400,000 new shares completed
AQ
03:32aEICHER MOTORS : Transcript of Q1 FY22 Earnings Conference Call - August 12, 2021
PU
03:32aTHERMADOR GROUPE : SFAF 2021 Presentation
PU
03:32aFinnish financial sector is stable - economy is recovering but risks remain high
PU
03:32aOLAM INTERNATIONAL : Food Ingredients (OFI) details plans for commissioning of New Zealand dairy processing plant
PU
03:32aTAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI S P A : Group earns again its place in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings
PU
03:32aBAKKAFROST : Announces sustainable growth plan, with new profitability strategy for scotland and associated investments
PU
03:32aSWMA SEP 14, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.0 % 79.24 SEK The share
PU
03:32aProtecting the Carpathian Basin is the mission of the Hungarian people
PU
03:32aAMAZON COM : One expands beyond retail with first third-party customer, ticketing company AXS
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
3CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41
4Bank of Russia introduces capital adequacy ratio for professional marke..
5POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Development partner update

HOT NEWS