Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QSL Market Update, 15/12/2021

12/14/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this week's QSL Market Update:

Raw sugar prices rebounded strongly as positive sentiment returned to the ICE 11 market following news that the new COVID-19 strand, Omicron, is likely to be less severe than its predecessor variants. The March 2022 contract moved rapidly higher from its low on Monday of 18.76 USc/lb up to a high of 19.90 USc/lb on Wednesday before closing the week at 19.71 USc/lb.

Despite a second La Nina weather pattern formally announced, Centre South Brazil has experienced above long term average rainfall in the Sao Paulo, Goias and Minas Gerais regions in November, which may continue into January. Sao Paulo has recorded 339mm of rain since the beginning of September, more than double last year's 157mm over the same period. The Brazil Central Bank raised interest rates by 150 points up to 9.25% in an attempt to control inflation, however this may push the country deeper into recession.

Similarly to sugar, the Australian dollar bounced strongly off its year to date lows last week as the currency was boosted by risk on sentiment returning to global markets. The AUD traded from a low on Monday of 69.95 US cents up to a high of 71.87 on Thursday.

To read our full Market Update, please click here.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXTENSIONS MARKETPLACE : How to Add Voice Changing Feature in Your Android Application with Agora and Voicemod
PU
05:59pODONTOPREV S A : approves 4Q21 Interest on Capital
PU
05:59pPATERSON RESOURCES : High Grade Gold Results Returned From Grace
PU
05:59pOPYL : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
05:59pSOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : LiSTNR DELIVERS 2.8 MILLION PODCAST LISTENERS AND LARGEST NUMBER OF PODCASTS IN THE AUSTRALIAN PODCAST RANKER'S TOP 50
PU
05:59pJGY : Continued Suspension from Official Quotation - Failure to lodge Half Yearly Financial Statements - 30 September 2021
PU
05:59pPrairie Provident Announces Successful Second Half 2021 Drilling Program
GL
05:59pPrairie Provident Announces Successful Second Half 2021 Drilling Program
GL
05:57pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.
PR
05:57pAsian Hall of Fame Launches Season and Mobile Game at Media Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World indices fall ahead of US Central Bank meeting
2Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
3Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) and Alibaba Cloud Signed..

HOT NEWS