QSL Market Update, 15/12/2021

In this week's QSL Market Update:

Raw sugar prices rebounded strongly as positive sentiment returned to the ICE 11 market following news that the new COVID-19 strand, Omicron, is likely to be less severe than its predecessor variants. The March 2022 contract moved rapidly higher from its low on Monday of 18.76 USc/lb up to a high of 19.90 USc/lb on Wednesday before closing the week at 19.71 USc/lb.

Despite a second La Nina weather pattern formally announced, Centre South Brazil has experienced above long term average rainfall in the Sao Paulo, Goias and Minas Gerais regions in November, which may continue into January. Sao Paulo has recorded 339mm of rain since the beginning of September, more than double last year's 157mm over the same period. The Brazil Central Bank raised interest rates by 150 points up to 9.25% in an attempt to control inflation, however this may push the country deeper into recession.

Similarly to sugar, the Australian dollar bounced strongly off its year to date lows last week as the currency was boosted by risk on sentiment returning to global markets. The AUD traded from a low on Monday of 69.95 US cents up to a high of 71.87 on Thursday.

