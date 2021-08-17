Log in
QSL Market Update, 18/8/2021

08/17/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The rally in raw sugar prices found another gear last week as speculative buying off the back of the published UNICA (Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association) report was met with little selling resistance.

The October 2021 ICE 11 contract climbed from 18.36 USc/lb to a high on Friday of 20.10 USc/lb before closing the week up 127 points at 19.95 USc/lb.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) stabilised in a narrow range for yet another week as the volatility in risk sentiment continued to slow.

The AUD traded from its low of 73.16 US cents on the Monday to its high on Thursday of 73.89 US cents.

Click here to read our full market update.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
