QSL Market Update, 19/10/2021

The raw sugar market's well-defined range was reinforced for yet another week as even fresh UNICA (the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association) data failed to push ICE 11 prices convincingly in either direction. The prompt March 2022 ICE 11 contract traded to a high of 20.61 USc/lb on Monday then down to a low on Thursday of 19.48 USc/lb, before closing the week at 19.80 USc/lb.

The much anticipated UNICA report for the second half of September came in slightly above market expectations for the fortnight however accumulated season figures are still well behind last year.

