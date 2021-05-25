Log in
QSL Market Update, 26/5/2021

05/25/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
In this week's QSL Market Update:

  • Ethanol parity fell slightly across the week as new crop ethanol increases the supply. However, the parity still firmly supports the market with the latest estimates sitting at around 16.09 USc/lb ICE 11 equivalent
  • The government of India spontaneously announced a reduction of their export subsidy for the current season
  • It was a relatively quiet week for foreign exchange markets as the Australian dollar traded in a small range between its high of 78.13 US cents on Tuesday and its low of 77.11 US cents on Wednesday

To read our full Update, please click here.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 03:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
