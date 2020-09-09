QSL Market Update, 9/9/2020

In this week's QSL Market Update:
Market optimism has waned since last week's report, with a drop in equities and US tech shares spilling in to commodity and currency markets
All signs continue to point to another season of reduced sugar production in Thailand, with recent reports putting the coming crop at 65-70 million tonnes of cane - around half of their 130 million crop two years ago
The prospect of another Indian sugar export subsidy continues to look ominous
The Australian Dollar dropped 200 points in the last week on the back of a general market correction, closing this morning's session at 0.7214 against the US Dollar
