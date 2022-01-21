QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe, announced today the tax allocations of 2021 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2021.

For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2021 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended August 31, 2021 has not yet been filed.

On August 31, 2021, affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and Blackstone Property Partners completed the acquisition of QTS Realty Trust. QTS' common stock, Series A preferred stock and Series B preferred stock is no longer listed on any public market.

Exhibit A

Tax Treatment of 2021 Common Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 103

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share

Box 2a Box 2b Box 2f Form 1099 Box 9 Form 1099 Box 10 2021 (Current

Year) Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecap Sec. 1250

Gain Section 897

Capital Gain Cash Liquidation

Distribution Noncash Liquidation

Distribution QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 12/22/2020 01/07/2021 $0.470000 $0.470000 $0.470000 $0.470000 $0.470000 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 03/19/2021 04/06/2021 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 06/18/2021 07/07/2021 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.500000 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 08/31/2021 08/31/2021 $78.000000 $78.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $78.000000 $0.000000 TOTAL



$79.470000 $79.470000 $1.470000 $1.470000 $1.470000 $78.000000 $0.000000

Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Exhibit B

Tax Treatment of 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 202

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share

Box 2a Box 2b Box 2f Form 1099 Box 9 Form 1099 Box 10 2021 (Current

Year) Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecap Sec. 1250

Gain Section 897

Capital Gain Cash Liquidation

Distribution Noncash Liquidation

Distribution QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 08/31/2021 08/31/2021 $25.232552 $25.232552 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $25.232552 $0.000000 TOTAL



$26.123177 $26.123177 $0.890625 $0.890625 $0.890625 $25.232552 $0.000000

Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Exhibit C

Tax Treatment of 2021 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Series B Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 301

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share

Box 2a Box 2b Box 2f Form 1099 Box 9 Form 1099 Box 10 2021 (Current

Year) Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecap Sec. 1250

Gain Section 897

Capital Gain Cash Liquidation

Distribution Noncash Liquidation

Distribution QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $1.625000 $0.000000 $0.000000 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 08/31/2021 08/31/2021 $167.400000 $167.400000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $167.400000 TOTAL



$170.650000 $170.650000 $3.250000 $3.250000 $3.250000 $0.000000 $167.400000

Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

