QUALIFIED REMODELER Wins Prestigious Award for Coverage of Opioid Abuse in Construction

For highlighting and framing the widespread impact of opioid abuse within the residential construction industry, Qualified Remodeler magazine’s senior editor Kyle Clapham recently received a prestigious journalism award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE). Clapham’s story Opioid Crisis: Painful Reality netted a silver award for Best Residential Trade Magazine Story at NAREE’s 70th Annual Journalism Awards held Dec. 9, 2020.

“Using available state and federal statistics, including the Centers for Disease Control, and interviews with a wide range of industry experts, Clapham details in clear, concise manner the toll that opioid abuse has taken on the construction industry,” the award judging committee wrote in bestowing the honor. “The story explains why construction workers are particularly at risk for opioid abuse, why so many workers are reluctant to seek help, and steps the industry and trade groups are taking to help workers, including having confidential employee assistance programs.”

Qualified Remodeler, a leading national residential construction trade magazine, has served remodeling and home improvement company owners with industry analysis and business best practices, as well as the latest design and product information, since 1975. Over the years, the media brand has won numerous editorial and graphic awards for its websites, newsletters and print editions.

“Running a residential remodeling business today requires the most up-to-date information from a credible source,” said Patrick O’Toole, publisher and editorial director of the magazine. “Kyle’s work is a great example of the quality information that helps our readers make informed decisions every day.”

Qualified Remodeler is owned by SOLA Group Inc., a business-to-business media company that focuses on serving the residential design and construction markets. Its sister publications are Kitchen & Bath Design News and Residential Design. To learn more about SOLA Group Inc., email company president Paul DeGrandis at paul@solabrands.com or call (847) 440-3000 x100.

