QUBE token presale was successfully completed in a record three minutes

11/26/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The presale of QUBE tokens with a 25% discount for users of the multifunctional Qube ecosystem was held on November 5, 2021, on its platform. Instead of the expected 2 weeks of the presale, it was closed in 3 minutes. Over that time, a hardcap of 206,000 USD was reached, which exceeded the originally planned 150,000 USD. To make all processes as transparent and reliable as possible, the funds collected during the presale will not be redeemed until all users have received QUBE tokens.

The QUBE token is a governance token of the multifunctional platform under the same name, which is designed to generate revenue from its activities. It enables its value to increase in proportion to the growth of the overall ecosystem. QUBE is a full-fledged crypto asset that can be used on other platforms and in other decentralized applications (dApps). On the Qube platform, all payments, purchases, and sales are made exclusively in QUBE tokens. Currently, the token is issued in Mainnet on Ethereum (ERC-20) and BinanceSmartChain (BEP-20).

Another upcoming event held by Qube multifunctional platform is IDO Launch, which will take place from December 17 until January 17, 2022. The price per token will be 0.02 USD, and the minimum and maximum limits will be 100 USD and 1500 USD, respectively. To participate in IDO, users will have to complete a White list registration.

IDO contains 3 tiers with varying degrees of privileges. Tier 1 (Presale Whitelist) and Tier 2 (IDO Whitelist) participants receive a guaranteed allocation if they buy a token within the first 15 minutes after the start of the IDO. After the first 15 minutes, participants from Tier 3 will have the opportunity to purchase all remaining QUBE tokens. The main bonus for participating in IDO will be the project's exclusive Gold and Silver NFTs, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

About Qube:
Qube is a multifunctional crypto ecosystem based on four core elements: decentralized trading exchange DeFi, IDO Launchpad, NFT Marketplace, and decentralized social network. The all-in-one Qube ecosystem for now supports Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain. However, it also aims to enlarge its range and add Polygon and Avalanche. The platform enables the use of all necessary services under one roof with maximum convenience - earn, trade, exchange news, receive new knowledge, and expand networking.

Based on Shariah law, the project excludes interconnections with gambling, cannabis, derivatives, credit, and loans projects. Hence, it makes Qube suitable for a wide range of users from different religions.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qube-token-presale-was-successfully-completed-in-a-record-three-minutes-301432086.html

SOURCE QUBE


© PRNewswire 2021
