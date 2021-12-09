QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : ANNOUNCES MARKETING & MARKET MAKER PROGRAMS

December 09, 2021

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSX.V: OZAU) ("Queensland Gold Hills Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following marketing and market making initiatives.

Venture Liquidity Providers

The Company has engaged Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services. The market making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. VLP will buy and sell shares of Queensland Gold Hills on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly trading market or providing liquidity in the Company's shares.

The term of the agreement is one year and may be terminated by either party immediately upon receiving written notice. In consideration of the services to be provided Queensland Gold Hills will pay VLP $60,000. Following the initial term, the agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 12-month terms. The Company and VLP are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Stockhouse Publishing

The Company has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. to assist the company in enhancing its on-line profile with the global investment community. With more than one million unique visitors per month, Stockhouse is Canada's largest financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Stockhouse is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion, and share knowledge and information with each other. Pursuant to the terms of the Stockhouse agreement, Stockhouse will be paid an aggregate cash amount of $150,000 plus GST for its services over a 12-month period. Neither Stockhouse nor its affiliates currently own any securities of the company Stockhouse and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Market One Media Group

The Company has engaged Market One Media Group to provide marketing and social media expertise to its marketing initiatives for the next 9 months. Pursuant to the terms of the Market One Media agreement, Market One will be paid $130,000 in cash plus GST. The scope of the marketing initiatives includes coverage and commercial spots on BNN, Canada's only TV station devoted to business and finance news as online articles on business investing networks such as the National Post. Market One is arm's length to the company and does not currently own any securities of the company.

GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH

The Company has engaged GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH to enhance its current marketing efforts by providing access to their extensive investor network in Europe. GOLDINVEST will provide commentary on news releases in German to its financial community. The term of the agreement is 6 months and GOLDINVEST will be paid $9,000 EURO. The Company and GOLDINVEST are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on gold exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfields. This is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District. The Company will be conducting modern exploration in these historic gold fields.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

You can follow the Company on its social media feeds:

Twitter: @QLDGoldhills

Linkedin: Queensland Gold Hills Corp

Instagram: QLDgoldhills

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Property or the future exploration endeavors of Queensland Gold Hills. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Proposed Transaction, the Offering and resulting name change may not be completed as set out herein or at all, and the inability of the Company to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.