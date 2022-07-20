QUOTE BOX - Ranil Wickremesinghe is Sri Lanka's new President

July 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil
Wickremesinghe won a vote in parliament on Wednesday to be the
country's next president until 2024.
He takes over from former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who
fled the country last week and resigned after hundreds of
thousands of people came out on the streets protesting against
his government's handling of a crippling economic crisis.
Following are some reactions to his appointment.
PROTEST ORGANISER CHAMEERA DEDDUWAGE:
"What does it mean for the Aragalaya (struggle)? For one
thing, it means that the Aragalaya will have to be satisfied
with its primary demand, i.e. resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
It also means that the Aragalaya, in one form or another, will
have to find new ways to win our remaining demands. Unlike
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil is not a populist: he's known to be a
ruthless pragmatist. I think the immediate concern is the
possible prosecution of leading members of the Aragalaya."
OPPOSITION LAWMAKER ERAN WICKRAMARATNE ON TWITTER
"I hope the outcome would facilitate immediate political
stability that is an imperative pre-requisite to stabilise the
economy, so a general election can be called to restore people's
mandate thereafter."
LAWMAKER DULLAS ALAHAPPERUMA, WICKREMESINGHE'S MAIN RIVAL IN
THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE
"I accept the decision of parliament. My effort was to
support consensus-based policy-making to provide solutions to a
deeply suffering population. I believe the space for that still
exists and I will continue to work to strengthen that effort and
work for the people. This is simply another milestone in my
career. I hope that at least now you will cultivate the
mentality to listen to the suffering masses."
