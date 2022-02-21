QUOTES-Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Following are extracts from a
televised speech on Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Ukraine:
ON DONBASS
"Those who embarked on the path of violence, bloodshed,
lawlessness did not recognize and do not recognize any other
solution to the Donbass issue, except for the military one. In
this regard, I consider it necessary to take a long overdue
decision to immediately recognize the independence and
sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk
People's Republic. I ask the Federal Assembly of the Russian
Federation to support this decision, and then to ratify the
treaties of friendship and mutual assistance with individual
republics. These two documents will be prepared and signed in
the very near future. And from those who seized and hold power
in Kyiv, we demand an immediate cessation of hostilities.
"Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation
of the bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the
regime ruling on the territory of Ukraine. Announcing the
decisions taken today, I am confident in the support of the
citizens of Russia. Of all the patriotic forces of the country."
ON UKRAINE MEMBERSHIP OF NATO
"If Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct
threat to the security of Russia."
ON ORIGINS OF MODERN UKRAINE
"Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more
precisely, Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began
immediately after the revolution of 1917...
"As a result of Bolshevik policy, Soviet Ukraine arose,
which even today can with good reason be called 'Vladimir Ilyich
Lenin's Ukraine'. He is its author and architect. This is fully
confirmed by archive documents ... And now grateful descendants
have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they
call decommunisation. Do you want decommunisation? Well, that
suits us just fine. But it is unnecessary, as they say, to stop
halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunisation
means for Ukraine."
ON UKRAINIAN STATEHOOD
"Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood."
ON BREAK-UP OF USSR
"Russia assumed obligations to repay the entire Soviet debt
in return for the newly independent states giving up part of
their foreign assets. In 1994, such agreements were reached with
Ukraine, but they were not ratified by Ukraine...
"(Ukraine) preferred to act in such a way that in relations
with Russia they had all the rights and advantages, but did not
bear any obligations...
"From the very first steps they began to build their
statehood on the denial of everything that unites us. They tried
to distort the consciousness, the historical memory of millions
of people, entire generations living in Ukraine."
ON NATO'S 2008 MEMBERSHIP PROMISE TO UKRAINE AND GEORGIA
"Many European allies of the United States already perfectly
understood all the risks of such a prospect, but were forced to
come to terms with the will of their senior partner. The
Americans simply used them to carry out a pronounced
anti-Russian policy. A number of member states of the alliance
are still very skeptical about the appearance of Ukraine in
NATO. At the same time, we are receiving a signal from some
European capitals, saying what are you worried about, this will
not happen literally tomorrow. Yes, in fact, our American
partners are also talking about this. Well, we answer, if not
tomorrow, so the day after tomorrow. What does this change in a
historical perspective? Basically, nothing. Moreover, we know
the position and words of the U.S. leadership that active
hostilities in eastern Ukraine do not exclude the possibility of
this country joining NATO if it can meet the criteria of the
North Atlantic alliance and defeat corruption. At the same time,
they try to convince us over and over again that NATO is a
peace-loving and purely defensive alliance, saying that there
are no threats to Russia. Again they propose that we take them
at their word. But we know the real value of such words."
ON THREATS TO RUSSIA
"We clearly understand that under such a scenario, the level
of military threats to Russia will dramatically increase many
times over. I pay special attention to the fact that the danger
of a sudden strike against our country will increase many times
over. Let me explain that U.S. strategic planning documents
contain the possibility of a so-called preemptive strike against
enemy missile systems. And who is the main enemy for the U.S.
and NATO? We know that too. It's Russia. In NATO documents, our
country is officially and directly declared the main threat to
North Atlantic security. And Ukraine will serve as a forward
springboard for the strike. If our ancestors had heard about it,
they probably would simply not have believed it. And today we
don't want to believe it, but it's true."
ON SANCTIONS
"They are trying to blackmail us again. They are threatening
us again with sanctions, which, by the way, I think they will
introduce anyway as Russia's sovereignty strengthens and the
power of our armed forces grows. And a pretext for another
sanctions attack will always be found or fabricated. Regardless
of the situation in Ukraine. There is only one goal - to
restrain the development of Russia. And they will do it, as they
did before. Even without any formal pretext at all. Just because
we exist, and we will never compromise our sovereignty, national
interests and our values. I want to say clearly and directly
that in the current situation, when our proposals for an equal
dialogue on fundamental issues have actually remained unanswered
by the United States and NATO, when the level of threats to our
country is increasing significantly, Russia has every right to
take retaliatory measures to ensure its own security. That is
exactly what we will do."
