QUOTES-Reactions to conviction, sentencing of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

BANGKOK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San
Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to two years in detention on
charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in
a case her supporters called politically motivated.
She was orginally sentenced to four years in prison but the
military junta leader reduced it two years' detention in her
current location, state TV reported.
President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years, also
later reduced to two, after the court recorded its first
verdicts against the civilian leaders detained after a military
coup on Feb. 1
Here are some reactions:
U.N. HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS MICHELLE BACHELET:
"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham
trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled
court is nothing but politically-motivated. It is not only about
arbitrary denial of her freedom – it closes yet another door to
political dialogue."
"The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to
remove all political opposition. But these cases cannot provide
a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military
rule."
"This verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi will only deepen
rejection of the coup. It will harden positions when what is
needed is dialogue and a peaceful, political settlement of this
crisis."
DR SASA, SPOKESPERSON FOR MYANMAR'S EXILED CIVILIAN SHADOW
ADMINISTRATION, THE NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT:
"Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and
accountability in Myanmar. The brutal military junta has today
confirmed that they see themselves as above the law."
"The global community must further target sanctions against
the military, their personnel, the businesses they own, and any
known affiliates and intermediaries."
BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY LIZ TRUSS:
"The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling
attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and
suppress freedom and democracy.
"The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political
prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy.
The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks
further unrest."
ZHAO LIJIAN, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON, BEIJING:
"As a friendly neighbour, we sincerely hope that all parties
in Myanmar will proceed from the long-term interests of the
country, bridge their differences under the constitutional and
legal framework, and continue to advance the hard-earned
democratic transition suitable for Myanmar’s national
conditions."
JOSEP BORRELL, EUROPEAN UNION DIPLOMAT
"The European Union strongly condemns this politically
motivated verdict, which constitutes another major setback for
democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February
2021."
"The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the
immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners
as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup."
RICHARD HORSEY, MYANMAR ANALYST, INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP:
"The charges were ludicrous, designed as retribution against
popular leaders. So the guilty verdicts and prison terms are no
surprise.
"No one other than the regime itself will be convinced by
this outcome."
ASEAN PARLIAMENTARIANS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS:
"Since the day of the coup, it's been clear that the charges
against Aung San Suu Kyi, and the dozens of other detained MPs,
have been nothing more than an excuse by the junta to justify
their illegal power grab.
"This sentencing is further evidence that, for the sake of
its own credibility and future, the Association of South East
Asian Nations (ASEAN) must hold the line against this illegal
takeover.
"We continue our call for ASEAN to ban all junta
representatives from its meetings, prevent junta generals from
travelling in the region, and to engage with the duly-elected
National Unity Government."
MING YU HAH, DEPUTY REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF CAMPAIGNS FOR
RIGHTS GROUP AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL:
"The court’s farcical and corrupt decision is part of a
devastating pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more
than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the
military coup in February.
"There are many detainees without the profile of Aung San
Suu Kyi who currently face the terrifying prospect of years
behind bars simply for peacefully exercising their human rights.
They must not be forgotten and left to their fate."
AUTHOR AND HISTORIAN THANT MYINT U:
"Removing Aung San Suu Kyi from politics isn't a by-product
of the coup, it was the entire reason for the coup.
"Many in the current generation of generals had come to feel
that the reformist ex-generals of 10 years ago had gone too far
in their political liberalisations and had made a specific
mistake in allowing her back on the political scene.
"She remains far and away the most popular (figure) in
Myanmar politics and may still be a potent force in what's to
come."
JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTRY:
"The verdict is an unfavourable development as members of
the international community including Japan demand an early
restoration of the democratic political system in Myanmar, and
we are concerned."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez, Nick Macfie and Angus MacSwan)