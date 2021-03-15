QUOTES-What the Bank of England policymakers have said about the recovery outlook

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's interest-rate setters are discussing this week whether the prospects for Britain's economy are strong enough to justify bets by investors that have pushed borrowing up costs in financial markets.

The BoE is widely expected to keep its benchmark Bank Rate at its historic low of 0.1% and its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.25 trillion) on Thursday.

But officials from the central bank have expressed different views on the balance of risks ahead.

Following is a summary of recent quotes from members of the Monetary Policy Committee.

ANDREW BAILEY, GOVERNOR

"I'm now more positive but with a large dose of caution," Bailey said on March 15.

"We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries. My assessment so far is that that is consistent, I think, with the change in the economic outlook..., but we watch this very carefully."

BEN BROADBENT, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

"There are clearly significant risks around (the BoE's assumptions about unemployment and spare capacity), not least from the relative timings of the ending of restrictions on the one hand and the closure of the furlough scheme on the other," Broadbent said in an annual report to parliament published on Feb. 15. "Those risks are in both directions."

On March 3, finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the furlough scheme, which protects jobs.

ANDY HALDANE, CHIEF ECONOMIST

"People are right to caution about the risks of central banks acting too conservatively by tightening policy prematurely," Haldane said on Feb. 26. "But, for me, the greater risk at present is of central bank complacency allowing the inflationary (big) cat out of the bag."

DAVE RAMSDEN, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

"I would still see the risks broadly tilted to the downside - that's for activity. Inflation: the risks are broadly balanced," Ramsden said on Feb. 26.

JON CUNLIFFE, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

No recent speeches or comments on the outlook.

JONATHAN HASKEL, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

The BoE should "lean strongly against" downside risks to recovery from the pandemic and be ready to stimulate the economy more if needed, Haskel said on March 5.

"The transition away from government support represents a considerable test for recovery," he said.

GERTJAN VLIEGHE, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

"Even once all these health restrictions and voluntary social distances, once they're removed, then, does the economy by itself without any additional measures fully return to its pre-COVID trajectory?" Vlieghe said on Feb. 24.

"Does the labour market really fully return to full employment, or will it need some additional help? And that's a much more difficult judgment. And in that respect I think that the risks are still slightly tilted to the downside."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

Saunders said on Feb. 19 that weakness in the labour market risked putting long-term downward pressure on inflation.

"The kind of unemployment rates that we had in the pre-pandemic period are what we should have as a guide to get back to. As long as unemployment is above those levels, we should think of the recovery as incomplete."

SILVANA TENREYRO, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

Tenreyro said on Jan. 11 that sub-zero rates could boost the economy more than expanding bond purchases.

She has not commented on the outlook for the economy more recently. (Reporting by William Schomberg, Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Larry King)