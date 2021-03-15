Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

QUOTES-What the Bank of England policymakers have said about the recovery outlook

03/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's interest-rate setters are discussing this week whether the prospects for Britain's economy are strong enough to justify bets by investors that have pushed borrowing up costs in financial markets.

The BoE is widely expected to keep its benchmark Bank Rate at its historic low of 0.1% and its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.25 trillion) on Thursday.

But officials from the central bank have expressed different views on the balance of risks ahead.

Following is a summary of recent quotes from members of the Monetary Policy Committee.

ANDREW BAILEY, GOVERNOR

"I'm now more positive but with a large dose of caution," Bailey said on March 15.

"We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries. My assessment so far is that that is consistent, I think, with the change in the economic outlook..., but we watch this very carefully."

BEN BROADBENT, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

"There are clearly significant risks around (the BoE's assumptions about unemployment and spare capacity), not least from the relative timings of the ending of restrictions on the one hand and the closure of the furlough scheme on the other," Broadbent said in an annual report to parliament published on Feb. 15. "Those risks are in both directions."

On March 3, finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the furlough scheme, which protects jobs.

ANDY HALDANE, CHIEF ECONOMIST

"People are right to caution about the risks of central banks acting too conservatively by tightening policy prematurely," Haldane said on Feb. 26. "But, for me, the greater risk at present is of central bank complacency allowing the inflationary (big) cat out of the bag."

DAVE RAMSDEN, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

"I would still see the risks broadly tilted to the downside - that's for activity. Inflation: the risks are broadly balanced," Ramsden said on Feb. 26.

JON CUNLIFFE, DEPUTY GOVERNOR

No recent speeches or comments on the outlook.

JONATHAN HASKEL, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

The BoE should "lean strongly against" downside risks to recovery from the pandemic and be ready to stimulate the economy more if needed, Haskel said on March 5.

"The transition away from government support represents a considerable test for recovery," he said.

GERTJAN VLIEGHE, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

"Even once all these health restrictions and voluntary social distances, once they're removed, then, does the economy by itself without any additional measures fully return to its pre-COVID trajectory?" Vlieghe said on Feb. 24.

"Does the labour market really fully return to full employment, or will it need some additional help? And that's a much more difficult judgment. And in that respect I think that the risks are still slightly tilted to the downside."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

Saunders said on Feb. 19 that weakness in the labour market risked putting long-term downward pressure on inflation.

"The kind of unemployment rates that we had in the pre-pandemic period are what we should have as a guide to get back to. As long as unemployment is above those levels, we should think of the recovery as incomplete."

SILVANA TENREYRO, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER

Tenreyro said on Jan. 11 that sub-zero rates could boost the economy more than expanding bond purchases.

She has not commented on the outlook for the economy more recently. (Reporting by William Schomberg, Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aWalmart Canada to invest over C$500 million on store upgrades
RE
11:47aA year since Black Monday 2 and a round trip for markets
RE
11:33aNigeria's unemployment rose to 33.3% in fourth quarter, stats office says
RE
11:33aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL  : grants J&J German production capacity for COVID-19 shot
RE
11:31aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP  : advises IDB Invest on financing for Floating Storage and Regasification Unit in El Salvador
PU
11:28aWalmart Canada to invest over C$500 million on store refurbishments
RE
11:24aGoldman Sachs board nominates Royal Dutch Shell CFO for director role
RE
11:23aUS Senate to vote on Haaland as possible first Native American cabinet secretary
RE
11:22aVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
11:22aQUOTES-What the Bank of England policymakers have said about the recovery outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
3TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo aims to sell $1.4 billion of new shares in upcoming IPO
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ