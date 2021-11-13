QUOTES-What they are saying about the U.N. climate deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Reactions to the climate deal
agreed at the COP26 conference in Scotland on Saturday:
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON
"We asked nations to come together for our planet at COP26,
and they have answered that call. I hope that we will look back
on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate
change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that
goal."
CAMILA ISABEL ZEPEDA LIZAMA, DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GLOBAL
ISSUES, MEXICO MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
"We believe we have been sidelined in a non-transparent and
noninclusive process. We all have remaining concerns but were
told we could not reopen the text. (...) Mexico for example
believes the language on human rights should have been
strengthened and are very, very disappointed that such demands
were not heard, while others can still ask to water down their
promises."
SVENJA SCHULZE, GERMAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER
"Glasgow is bringing a clear acceleration for climate
change, and more speed is necessary. (...) The fossil fuel era
is coming to an end, the energy transition is becoming the model
worldwide."
ALOK SHARMA, COP26 PRESIDENT
"I think today we can say with credibility that we've kept
1.5 (degrees Celsius) within reach. But its pulse is weak, and
we will only survive if we keep our promises. (...) History has
been made here in Glasgow and we now need to ensure that the
next chapter charts the success of the commitments that we have
solidly made here together in the Glasgow climate pact."
TINA STEGE, CLIMATE ENVOY, MARSHALL ISLANDS
"This package is not perfect. The coal change and a weak
outcome on loss and damage are blows. But it is real progress
and elements of the Glasgow Package are a lifeline for my
country. We must not discount the crucial wins covered in this
package"
MANISH BAPNA, PRESIDENT, CEO, NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE
COUNCIL
"COP26 decisively moved the world forward but now the
climate fight must begin anew if we hope to hold global warming
to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Promises made in Glasgow — on climate
ambition and clean energy, on helping vulnerable communities
rebuild and climate finance, and on curbing dangerous fossil
fuels and protecting forests — must be kept, strengthened, and
accelerated, beginning today."
TIM BENTON, DIRECTOR, ENVIRONMENT AND SOCIETY, CHATHAM HOUSE
"Not enough has been done at this meeting to reduce
emissions consistent with avoiding dangerous climate change in
decades to come. There have been lots of pledges and the
launching of encouraging new international initiatives, some
more meaningful than others. But genuine urgency and a
willingness to match words with action and to close the yawning
gap between pledges and detailed, short-term plans – is still
missing."
BERT WANDER, ACTING CEO, AVAAZ:
"While compromises at COP26 keep the 1.5C target within
reach, it is hanging by a thread. Glasgow has delivered
procedural gains on emissions cuts, and important signals on the
need to deliver urgently-needed funds to vulnerable countries,
but it is nowhere near enough. If we are to cut emissions in
half by the end of the decade, we need an urgent transformation
in how governments approach the climate crisis."
U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"The approved texts are a compromise. They reflect the
interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of
political will in the world today. They take important steps,
but unfortunately the collective political will was not enough
to overcome some deep contradictions."
GREENPEACE INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JENNIFER MORGAN
"They changed a word but they can't change the signal coming
out of this COP, that the era of coal is ending. If you're a
coal company executive this COP saw a bad outcome."
MANUEL PULGAR-VIDAL, WWF GLOBAL LEAD ON CLIMATE
"We must acknowledge that progress was made. There are now
new opportunities for countries to deliver on what they know
must be done to avoid a climate catastrophe. But unless they
sharply pivot to implementation and show substantial results,
they will continue to have their credibility challenged."
KAVEH GUILANPOUR, VP OF INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIES, CENTER FOR
CLIMATE AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS
"The Paris Agreement is working. It was never expected to
solve the climate emergency in one go – but to do so over time.
In 2014, before the Agreement was adopted, the world was heading
toward close to 4 degrees Celsius of global heating. Coming out
of COP26, new commitments made mean that we are heading toward
closer to around 2 degrees. Glasgow was an important step in
keeping open the possibility of limiting global heating to 1.5
degrees."
