QVC : A Leader Of Live Video Commerce, Celebrates Beach Week With A Remote Broadcast In Wildwood Crest, NJ

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in multiplatform video commerce, announced a collaboration with famed New Jersey resort, The Wildwoods. Featuring a remote production from Wildwood Crest and the surrounding New Jersey coastline towns, QVC will broadcast live from the penthouse at the Paradise Ocean Front Resort during select shows from July 20 through July 25.

The live broadcasts from the QVC Beach House happen during QVC's annual Christmas in July® celebration, which will feature some of the year's biggest deals, including holiday décor, gourmet food, crafts, beauty, gifts, and free shipping on all toys on-air and online.

"QVC has a long-standing history as the go-to retailer for Christmas in July®, but this year is different, in every way," said Mary Campbell, Chief Content, Digital & Platforms Officer, QVC and HSN. "QVC has always been at the forefront of immersive storytelling and we love to bring our customers along for these unique experiences when we shoot outside of the studios. We love meeting our customers where they are and shooting on location in the Wildwoods, NJ will be nothing short of spectacular," she added.

"We are thrilled to host QVC® for its Christmas in July® celebration," said John Siciliano, Executive Director/CFO of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA). "We hope that the network's live coverage of the Wildwoods will spark interest in many in the region to experience our mutli-generational, one-of-a-kind vacation destination," he continued.

The Wildwoods, NJ is the southern-most barrier island in New Jersey and has won numerous travel and tourism awards, heralding the resort for its beaches, boardwalk and attractions. Our visitors enjoy 5 miles of clean, wide, spacious and FREE white-sand beaches, voted 'Best Beaches in New Jersey'; an exciting 2.5 mile Boardwalk with 3 amusement piers with over 100 rides and attractions, 3 beachfront waterparks, shops, arcades, carnival games, a wealth of eateries, and the most events, festivals and concerts at the Jersey Shore. With over 8,000 hotel rooms and 3,000 vacation rentals to choose from plus great restaurants, pubs and nightclubs, it's no wonder over 9 million visitors each year consider the Wildwoods the best family vacation value at the Jersey Shore.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via two broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA) was formed in 1993 to consolidate the tourism economy of its three founding municipalities: the City of Wildwood, the Borough of Wildwood Crest and the City of North Wildwood. The Tourism Authority operates the Wildwoods Convention Center and acts as the island's destination marketing organization overseeing the marketing, advertising, promotion, public and media relations, development, research and planning, encompassing the tourism, meeting and convention industry in the Wildwoods. Additionally, the Authority funds, assists with and hosts more than 160 annual special events and festivals to enhance the visitor experience and extend the tourism season, including the Beach Monster Mash Truck Races, Family Nights On The Boardwalk, Friday Night Fireworks, the New Jersey State Barbeque Championships and Anglesea Blues Festival, Classic Car Shows, the International Kite Festival, Irish and Italian Festivals, the National Marbles Tournament, and The Race of Gentlemen Vintage Car and Motorcycle Beach Drag Races, among others.



The Wildwoods have won numerous travel and tourism awards, heralding the resort for its beaches, boardwalk and attractions. In 2019, GWTIDA was awarded a Tourism Excellence Award for "Best Fall Advertising Campaign" from the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association (NJTIA); and were named one of the '25 Best Family Beach Vacations to Take with the Kids in the USA' by TripAdvisor. In 2018, the Wildwoods were named among the 'Top Destinations for Creating Vacation Memories' by AARP Travel Center; were awarded USA TODAY's Reader's Choice Award for Best Beach in New Jersey; and named one of the Best Places to Travel in the U.S. by Expedia. Additionally, the Wildwoods Convention Center was named the 'Best Indoor Venue' by Sports Destination Management. In 2017, Wildwood Crest was named #1 Summer Hot Spot by TripAdvisor; Marina Life Magazine named the Wildwood Crest beach as One Of The Top Ten East Coast Beaches in 2017; and TripAdvisor named Morey's Piers and Beachfront Waterparks as One of the Top 10 Best Waterparks in the U.S. In 2016, the Wildwoods' beaches were named One Of The Top 10 Best Beaches for Families in the U.S.; USA TODAY 10Best named the Wildwoods Dog Beach one of the top 10 'Best Dog Friendly Beaches' in the nation; the Wildwoods Boardwalk was named one of the '14 Awesome Piers, Boardwalks & Waterfronts to Plan Your Vacation Around' by TripAdvisor; the Wildwoods beaches were named among the 'Best Beaches for Families' by Family Vacation Critic; and SportsEvent Magazine awarded the Readers' Choice Award to the Wildwoods Convention Center. Better Homes and Gardens named the Wildwoods one of the nation's 'Top 10 Beaches You MUST Visit With Your Family', and FamilyVacationCritic.com named the Wildwoods Boardwalk among the 12 Best Beach Boardwalks in the nation. The Wildwoods were also named #1 Destination on the Rise in the U.S. for 2015 by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice™. For more information about the Wildwoods, contact the GWTIDA at 800-992-9732 or visit its web site, www.WildwoodsNJ.com.

