QWARE Limited : Announced With a Dedicated Focus on Building and Supporting Their Proven Dynamics 365 Solutions

FAREHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QWARE Limited, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 ISV providing the successful value add solutions – Paribus™ and intelli-CTi™, today announced the launch of QWARE Limited, a brand-new subsidiary of the QGate Group of companies.

The creation of this new subsidiary follows over two decades of product software development experience as part of the original QGate company. The software development division has now moved to its own company QWARE Limited, a new subsidiary within the QGate Group of companies. QWARE Limited remains part of the QGate Group, maintaining its ability to exchange technical experience, ideas and shared expertise.



"After years of progressive growth, both in direct sales and through our valued business partners, now is the perfect time to establish the QWARE organisation, focused to support our worldwide clients and further develop our Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions," states Mark Cooper, QWARE CEO.

"We are excited to expand our development focus and continue serving our clients with QWARE's enhanced capabilities worldwide. This new company displays our commitment to adding capabilities and support cutting edge technologies to our data quality solutions Paribus 365™ and our telephony integration solution – intelli-CTi™. With this dedicated focus and team, we are able to expand our customer base and Reseller partners worldwide," said Paul Nicholas, QWARE CTO.

"We remain committed to providing high-quality Dynamics 365 supporting products and services to enterprises as well as to our broader group of customers."

Paribus 365™ is the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Data Quality Solution with Intelligent CRM Searching and Duplicate Data Management: Successfully managing your Microsoft Dynamics 365 data and keeping it clean of duplicates.



intelli-CTi™ integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365 and telephone systems, transforming your customer engagements by making them more connected, personalized and efficient.

About QWARE Limited

QWARE Limited are an established Microsoft Dynamics 365 ISV based in Hampshire, United Kingdom. With over two decades of product software development and experience delivering breed-of-breed Value Add solutions to businesses in a wide range of industries, QWARE have built a deep level of expertise in the Dynamics 365 world. QWARE are a Solution Provider with a passion for delivering high quality solutions for businesses worldwide.

