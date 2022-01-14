Log in
Qarbon Aerospace Becomes Member of the Vertical Flight Society (VFS)

01/14/2022 | 05:01am EST
Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon Aerospace) is proud to announce their membership in the Vertical Flight Society (VFS). VFS is an important non-profit organization that focuses on the technological development and understanding of vertical flight. Qarbon Aerospace values this newly established relationship as it supports our passion and vision for evolving the science of flight. We look forward to engaging with the VFS community to further our innovative efforts and collaborate to fuel awareness of the latest technological developments in the industry.

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured.


© Business Wire 2022
