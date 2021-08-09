Log in
Qarbon Aerospace Participates in a Thermoplastic Repair Project With the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and the U.S. Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) at Redstone Arsenal

08/09/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon Aerospace) announced today their participation in a thermoplastic composite repair project with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and being made possible by funding through the U.S. Army DEVCOM AvMC at Redstone Arsenal. This project is focused on expedient field repair of thermoplastic structures for aerospace, including the evaluation of various repair methods, as well as environmental conditions. NCDMM is partnering with the U.S. Army Aviation community on this project. “Qarbon Aerospace is excited for the opportunity to work with both NCDMM and the DEVCOM AvMC on thermoplastic structure research and look forward to a long, productive relationship with these organizations. We are grateful for the confidence these organizations place on the thermoplastic composite capabilities Qarbon Aerospace provides.” – Evan Young, Head of Engineering. Jessica Kelley from the U.S. Army added, “This research is important to the Army as thermoplastics continue to play a role in future Aviation and Missiles Systems. Understanding how these materials can be repaired in the field will lead to future sustainability of these systems where thermoplastics are being used.”

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured.


