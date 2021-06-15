Log in
Qarbon Aerospace : Selected by Boeing to Provide Complex Composite Components for the AEW&C Program

06/15/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon Aerospace) today announces an agreement with The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to provide complex composite components supporting their AEW&C program out of its facility, Qarbon Aerospace (Lafayette), LLC located in Milledgeville, Georgia. "This agreement marks the first purchase contract for Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. since our announcement as a new company on May 10, 2021. We look forward to continued growth in our relationship with The Boeing Company providing them with highly complex composite and metallic structures and assemblies," said Pete Wick, CEO Qarbon Aerospace, Inc.

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS