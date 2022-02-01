Qatar Central Bank : Fifth Issue of Qatar Banknote Press Release

​

The Fifth Issue of Qatari Banknotes wins the British High Security Printing Reconnaissance (HSP) Banknote Collection Award across Europe, Middle East and Africa EMEA" for 2021

Qatar Central Bank obtained the fifth issue of Qatari riyal banknotes as the best banknote group for the year 2021 at the level of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Qatar, as stated in the final announcement of the competition on 12/16/2021 AD from the British Reconnaissance Foundation (HSP), which is specialized in organizing conferences and events related to central banks around the world and the security specifications included in the currencies that this award is granted annually to currency-exporting countries and printing companies specialized in printing official banknotes and documents. The main judging criteria was that the winning banknotes combine visual art and high levels of technical and security development, with great emphasis on the reflection of the heritage and cultural aspects of the issuing country and the importance of the general design and distinctive symbols of the state.

The fifth issue of the Qatari currency includes high-standard specifications, especially the denomination of (500) Qatari riyals, which is the first in the world to carry the accurate and compact optical tape Nexus™ as a unique security mark provided by the printing company, which is considered the developed generation and a combination of the latest set of threads for security marks for banknotes. This new security feature helps ensure that the Qatar Central Bank is at the fore in anti-counterfeiting technology and protects banknotes from tampering.