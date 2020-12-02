Log in
Qatar Donates $40,000 to Los Angeles and Orange County Soccer Community Organizations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

12/02/2020 | 11:01am EST
Donations supported the Orange County Soccer Club Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Football Club Foundation’s efforts provide food security and financial assistance to families most affected by the pandemic

Qatar’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, announced $40,000 in donations to the Orange County Soccer Club Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Football Club Foundation to support their efforts to provide hunger relief to California residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Qatar is proud to be able to support local organizations and provide critical resources to the families hardest hit by COVID-19," said Qatar's Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani. "During these difficult times, we are honored to stand by our friends in California, and help them provide meals and other basic needs to families in Los Angeles and Orange County."

As the charitable arm of Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC), the OCSC Community Foundation understands the immediate and long-term needs of underserved individuals and families in the greater Orange County community. The OCSC Community Foundation partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, which has provided over 500,000 families with essential groceries. Qatar’s funding for the OCSC Community Foundation supported this invaluable initiative that had an immediate and meaningful impact for families experience food insecurity in the Orange County community.

“Nearly 1 in 8 Californians struggle with food insecurity. This support helped provide meals to some of our most vulnerable citizens, “said Lisa Keston, CFO and VP, Community Relations, Orange County Soccer Club Community Foundation. “We want to thank the people of Qatar for their generosity.”

The Los Angeles Football Club Foundation and Bank of California Stadium launched the Black & Gold Community Relief Fund, an initiative designed to directly support individuals and families trying to overcome extreme challenges caused by COVID-19. The Black & Gold Community Relief Fund offers a range of free resources including financial assistance, fresh produce and perishable food items as well as access to free personal protective equipment. Qatar provided $25,000 to provide produce/groceries to 4,400 underserved families in some of the poorest neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

“The LAFC Foundation is grateful for Qatar’s generous donation to the Black and Gold Community Relief Fund,” said LAFC Foundation Executive Director Alina Beruff. “Our community has faced tremendous challenges this year and this donation has helped get countless families back on their feet.”

In addition to these donations, the People of the State of Qatar donated $5,000,000 to the City of Los Angeles to support the city’s efforts to combat COVID-19, which supported the purchase of much-needed supplies and aid for medical staff. Qatar also donated an additional $25,000 to sponsor four blood drives that took place at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California to supplement the drastically reduced blood supply necessary for medical procedures during the pandemic.

About the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C. houses Qatar's diplomatic mission to the United States. The primary purposes of the Embassy of the State of Qatar are to highlight Qatar’s policies on regional issues, strengthen Qatar-U.S. bilateral relations and to assist Qatari citizens who travel or live in the U.S. The current Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America is His Excellency Sheikh Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Thani.


© Business Wire 2020
