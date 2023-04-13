SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy set the term price for cargoes of al-Shaheen oil loading in June at a higher level than for May, indicating stronger demand for crude for the summer amid tightening supply after producers agreed to cut output.

Qatar set the price for June cargoes at a premium of about $2.37 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from about $2.01 a barrel the previous month, trading sources said on Friday.

The term price was decided following the sale of four cargoes of June-loading al-Shaheen crude via a spot tender which closed earlier this week.

Trading sources said Malaysia's Petronas and PetroChina won the cargoes at a price range of about $2-$2.40 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the sources said.

The higher trades follow the announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, that they would carry out additional output cuts for the rest of 2023. That prompted Middle Eastern oil producers to raise their official selling prices for June-loading cargoes and drove up spot market prices.

Companies normally decline to comment on their trading activities. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)