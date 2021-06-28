Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche jumbo bond sale

06/28/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed, for what will be its debut public bond sale months after it signed a contract to boost its liquefied natural gas output.

The bond sale will comprise conventional tranches of five, 10 and 20 years, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, the document from one of the banks on the deal and reviewed by Reuters showed.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

The document did not give any indication on the size of the deal but sources have previously told Reuters the planned debt sale could raise up to $10 billion.

Qatar Petroleum (QP), one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and JPMorgan to coordinate the issue.

They, along with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, HSBC, MUFG, QNB Capital and Credit Suisse, will arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

QP's fundraising comes as energy companies in the region seek different means to raise cash after they were hurt last year by the double shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices collapsing.

QP signed a contract in February for the first phase of its North Field LNG expansion project, which aims to boost Qatar's LNG output by 40% a year by 2026. (Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.20% 9.862 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.65% 11.03 Delayed Quote.24.08%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.73% 607.9 End-of-day quote.33.28%
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.) -0.17% 18.05 End-of-day quote.1.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10aAustralia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
RE
03:09aChina to buy pork for state reserves to support prices
RE
03:08aQatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche jumbo bond sale
RE
03:07aTENCENT  : Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent
RE
03:04aSouth Korea upgrades 2021 growth outlook to 11-year-high, plans to create new jobs
RE
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 27
RE
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of june 27 - health authority
RE
03:01aUK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 million
RE
03:00aS.korea to use upcoming supplementary budget to create more than 150,000 jobs - finance ministry
RE
03:00aS.korea finance ministry sharply upgrades 2021 growth to 11-year high of 4.2% from previous forecast of 3.2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
3THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES : Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gai..
4Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
5Macron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push

HOT NEWS