Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy, told the Global Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi that gas "is not a transition fuel" but a destination fuel, adding it was unfair for some in the West to say African countries should not be drilling for oil and gas.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, speaking on the same panel, agreed that "for a very long time, gas will be there" and that while more renewable energy would be installed, more investment was needed in gas as a base load.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Rachna Uppal; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Tom Hogue)