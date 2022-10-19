Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Qatar cuts al-Shaheen crude term price for December - sources

10/19/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has reduced the term price for December-loading al-Shaheen crude oil to a premium of $4.19 a barrel above Dubai quotes after receiving lower bids in its tender, several trade sources said on Wednesday.

This was down from a premium of $5.35 a barrel for November-loading cargoes.

The price was set after the producer sold three December-loading cargoes in a spot tender.

The first cargo for Dec. 1-2 loading was sold at a premium of about $4.40 a barrel while the remaining two, loading on Dec. 27-28 and 28-29, went to Chinese refiner Hengli Petrochemical at premiums of about $4 a barrel, the sources said.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude slipped this week on lacklustre demand from China and as the United States plans to sell 15 million barrels of oil from reserves in December.

Qatar Energy has also sold a December-loading Qatar Land crude cargo via a tender at a premium of $4.50-$4.60 a barrel above Dubai quotes, likely to Reliance Industries, they said.

Prior to the tender, Qatar Land crude was sold at premiums closer to $5 a barrel, the sources added. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 90.39 Delayed Quote.18.47%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.67% 5163.48 Real-time Quote.-18.30%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.68% 2513.15 Delayed Quote.1.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.05% 453.9075 Real-time Quote.12.99%
WTI -0.20% 83.619 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Latest news "Economy"
01:11aPhilippines' economic planning secretary: we should avoid univer…
RE
01:10aAnalysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
RE
01:08aColombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
RE
01:08aLondon hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT
RE
01:08aMagnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Qinghai, China- USGS
RE
01:07aTaiwan c.bank: taiwan's energy price increase this year has bee…
RE
01:03aOil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
RE
01:03aMarketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
RE
01:00aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight
RE
01:00aGlobal natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo
2Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
3Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license over Mexico ..
4News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
5Dollar firm near 32-peak vs yen despite intervention risks; sterling tr..

HOT NEWS