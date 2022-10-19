Qatar cuts al-Shaheen crude term price for December - sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has reduced
the term price for December-loading al-Shaheen crude oil to a
premium of $4.19 a barrel above Dubai quotes after receiving
lower bids in its tender, several trade sources said on
Wednesday.
This was down from a premium of $5.35 a barrel for
November-loading cargoes.
The price was set after the producer sold three
December-loading cargoes in a spot tender.
The first cargo for Dec. 1-2 loading was sold at a
premium of about $4.40 a barrel while the remaining two, loading
on Dec. 27-28 and 28-29, went to Chinese refiner Hengli
Petrochemical at premiums of about $4 a barrel, the sources
said.
Spot premiums for Middle East crude slipped this week on
lacklustre demand from China and as the United States plans to
sell 15 million barrels of oil from reserves in December.
Qatar Energy has also sold a December-loading Qatar Land
crude cargo via a tender at a premium of $4.50-$4.60 a barrel
above Dubai quotes, likely to Reliance Industries, they said.
Prior to the tender, Qatar Land crude was sold at premiums
closer to $5 a barrel, the sources added.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian
Schmollinger)