VANCOUVER, July 11 (Reuters) - Qatar this year will sign record volumes of long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake contracts, the head of Qatargas said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Vancouver.

About 40% of new global LNG output will come from Qatar by 2029, said Qatargas Chief Executive Officer Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani at the 2023 LNG conference.

