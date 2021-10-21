Qatar mandates private health insurance for expatriates

DOHA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Employers in Qatar will be required
to provide health insurance coverage for expatriates and their
families under a new law issued by the emir this week, a senior
Qatari official said on Thursday.
The huge number of foreign workers in the small but wealthy
Gulf natural gas producer means Qatari nationals account for
only 10% of the population.
Currently, foreign residents and visitors can access basic
public health care for free by paying a nominal fee for a
government health card and employers are not obliged to provide
additional private health insurance.
The law, which was carried on state news agency QNA on
Wednesday, takes effect six months after it is published in the
official gazette. No reason was given for the move.
It also requires all visitors to Qatar to purchase a health
insurance plan that covers them while in the country, which is
hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills;
Editing by Alison Williams)