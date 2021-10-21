Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Qatar mandates private health insurance for expatriates

10/21/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOHA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Employers in Qatar will be required to provide health insurance coverage for expatriates and their families under a new law issued by the emir this week, a senior Qatari official said on Thursday.

The huge number of foreign workers in the small but wealthy Gulf natural gas producer means Qatari nationals account for only 10% of the population.

Currently, foreign residents and visitors can access basic public health care for free by paying a nominal fee for a government health card and employers are not obliged to provide additional private health insurance.

The law, which was carried on state news agency QNA on Wednesday, takes effect six months after it is published in the official gazette. No reason was given for the move.

It also requires all visitors to Qatar to purchase a health insurance plan that covers them while in the country, which is hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup. (Reporting by Andrew Mills; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pProfits at U.S. hospital chains may come under stress from nursing shortage
RE
01:51pUs dollar index rises to session high of 93.74, now up 0.13% on the day
RE
01:49pFed ethics office cautioned policymakers last year about personal securities trading -NYT
RE
01:44pQatar mandates private health insurance for expatriates
RE
01:44pMCLANAHAN : David Hunter Promoted to Business Line Director for McLanahan
PU
01:34pElon musk confirms tesla is enforcing strict fsd beta rules for inattentive drivers - tweet
RE
01:32pImf sees inflation expectations 'very well anchored' in mexico
RE
01:32pImf says argentina inflation expectations have become unanchored
RE
01:32pImf says it has seen relatively weak private investment in mexico for some years, any reforms should encourage a better business environment and private investment
RE
01:31pCalifornia proposes ban on new oil drilling near homes and schools
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
4S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS