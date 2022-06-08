Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Qatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources

06/08/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A TotalEnergies sign at the company's headquarters in the La Defense business district in Paris

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Qatar has picked Exxon Mobil Corp, TotalEnergies SE, Shell and ConocoPhillips as partners in the expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The North Field expansion will boost Qatar's LNG output by 64% by 2027, strengthening its position as the world's top LNG exporter and help to guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe.

State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) had decided to make a final investment decision alone to develop the $30 billion North Field expansion project, but opened a bid to seek partners to share the financial risk of the development.

The four companies, which already are part of Qatar's existing LNG production, submitted bids in May 2021 together with new entrants Chevron Corp and Italy's Eni.

Four people confirmed Exxon and Total were among the winners, while one source said Shell and Conoco will participate in the project.

Exxon, Total and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. QE, Chevron, Eni did not immediately reply a request for comment.

Shell said in a statement it "has bid to participate and we would be delighted to be selected."

Although a decision has been made, a formal announcement with the winners might not be made until later this month, one of the sources said. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will attend an energy conference with QE later in June.

QE said it will hold a press conference and a signing ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject.

The four oil majors are expected to have around 20-25% in total of the offtake of the new project, one of the sources said - proportionally a smaller stake than their share in current projects, which ranges between 25-35%.

The North Field Expansion (NFE) plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027.

Exxon is a partner in Qatar's Golden Pass LNG project in Louisiana, an about $10 billion development in which QE holds a 70% stake and Exxon 30%.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Marwa Rashad and Ron Bousson in London; additional reporting by Andrew Mills in DohaEditing by Marguerita Choy and Louise Heavens)

By Sabrina Valle, Marwa Rashad and Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aVehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, at least 10 injured - Gemany's rbb24
RE
04:55aTaiwan May export growth steady despite supply chain snarls, outlook positive
RE
04:54aStatkraft plans large expansion of western Norway hydropower plant
RE
04:49aQatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources
RE
04:49aEight accused of stealing Banksy tribute to Bataclan victims go on trial
RE
04:48aPolish banks team up to create protection scheme
RE
04:47aEgyptian currency weakens to five-year low of 18.71 pounds to th…
RE
04:46aSteelmaker Voestalpine posts record year, less optimistic for 22/23
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports no new local COVID cases during the 15 hours to 3pm Wednesday
RE
04:42aEuropean stocks slip; markets raise ECB rate hike bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
2European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
3The pain after the gain: grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown bo..
4Inditex : reports first-quarter revenue growth of 36%
5LANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS