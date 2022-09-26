Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Qatar's Ooredoo prepares for telecoms tower assets sale

09/26/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo is preparing for a sale of 20,000 of its towers, it said on Monday, with sources close to the matter saying it has engaged Morgan Stanley to work on the deal.

Ooredoo is looking to sell towers in the Gulf region and other markets including Iraq and Algeria through a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, the sources said.

Reuters had reported on Sept. 15 that the group was considering a sale of its tower network.

In a bourse statement on Monday, Ooredoo said it is "preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value for its infrastructure".

The statement did not elaborate on the plans and the company declined to comment further while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The transaction is at the second stage of bidding, which is expected to be followed by binding bids from investors, the sources said.

Ooredoo might package the deal in more than one bundle to separate investors because it could be difficult to find one buyer for the entire portfolio owing to the nature of the markets and their respective risk premiums.

There have been several such sales in recent years as telecoms companies seek to reduce debt and costs.

Deutsche Telekom in March started the sale of its towers operation, sources told Reuters, in a deal that could value the business at close to 18 billion euros ($17.4 billion).

Gulf region carriers have also been divesting from tower assets to reduce infrastructure costs and focus on information and communications technology, with such deals attracting specialised tower operators looking to enter new, high-growth markets.

Omantel in 2021 sold 2,890 towers to Helios Towers for $575 million, Saudi Telecom, spun off its 15,000-plus towers into a subsidiary called Tawal in 2019 and Zain sold 1,620 telecoms towers to IHS Holding for $130 million in 2020. ($1 = 1.0363 euros) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.69% 18.202 Delayed Quote.12.37%
HELIOS TOWERS PLC -1.82% 118.8 Delayed Quote.-29.65%
MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P. -1.03% 0.574 End-of-day quote.-3.53%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.85% 81.51 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG -1.78% 0.884 End-of-day quote.17.55%
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C. -0.49% 8.701 End-of-day quote.23.95%
PT INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON TBK 2.08% 7350 End-of-day quote.18.55%
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY -0.39% 37.9 End-of-day quote.-15.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aUkraine's Zelenskiy says two more burial sites found in liberated Izium
RE
03:18aS.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow
RE
03:17aRussian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar
RE
03:16aU.N. food agency says debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia
RE
03:15aHong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease
RE
03:13aItaly and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Pound Hits Record Low
DJ
03:09aThai c.bank monitoring baht weakness, no big worry - FinMin
RE
03:09aFortum draws on state loan deal as it braces for more turbulence
RE
03:07aGazprom says it sees gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Monday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2AIRBUS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
3Credit Suisse: pressing ahead with divestitures, asset sales
4NESTLE : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

HOT NEWS