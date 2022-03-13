Qatar's foreign minister calls on all parties to 'exercise restraint' over Ukraine

March 13 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister called on all
parties to "exercise restraint" and to avoid further escalation
over Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a
Qatari foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Ukraine's
Dmytro Kuleba that Qatar urged "all parties to exercise
restraint, resolve disputes through constructive dialogue and
diplomatic methods, and to settle international disputes by
peaceful means," the statement said.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)