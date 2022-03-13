Log in
Qatar's foreign minister calls on all parties to 'exercise restraint' over Ukraine

03/13/2022 | 06:12am EDT
March 13 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister called on all parties to "exercise restraint" and to avoid further escalation over Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a Qatari foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba that Qatar urged "all parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods, and to settle international disputes by peaceful means," the statement said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
