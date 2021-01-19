Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran -Bloomberg

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed
bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Bloomberg TV https://bloom.bg/369WLz9
that Qatar has urged Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialogue with
Iran and that it was the right time for Doha to broker
negotiations.
"This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) countries," he said in an interview.
Separately, the Qatari government was supporting discussions
between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil
tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards early this
month, the foreign minister said.
As far as any potential U.S.-Iran talks, he said that Qatar
will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support
whoever is chosen to do so.
"We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal
happening", he said of potential talks between Washington and
Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed
Qatar's call for regional dialogue.
"As we have consistently emphasized, the solution to our
challenges lies in collaboration to jointly form a 'strong
region': peaceful, stable, prosperous & free from global or
regional hegemony," Zarif said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry and Grant McCool)