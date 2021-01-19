Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran -Bloomberg

01/19/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Bloomberg TV https://bloom.bg/369WLz9 that Qatar has urged Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialogue with Iran and that it was the right time for Doha to broker negotiations.

"This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he said in an interview.

Separately, the Qatari government was supporting discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards early this month, the foreign minister said.

As far as any potential U.S.-Iran talks, he said that Qatar will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support whoever is chosen to do so.

"We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal happening", he said of potential talks between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed Qatar's call for regional dialogue.

"As we have consistently emphasized, the solution to our challenges lies in collaboration to jointly form a 'strong region': peaceful, stable, prosperous & free from global or regional hegemony," Zarif said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pDollar eases as risk tolerance rises on U.S. stimulus outlook
RE
03:16pANALYSIS : Yellen-backed policies set to aid risk assets, raise longer-term worries
RE
03:12pQatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran -Bloomberg
RE
03:10pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : Booting hackers a complex chore
AQ
03:09pIndia asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update
RE
03:03pBoE's Haldane sees UK economy recovering 'at a rate of knots'
RE
03:03pOil gains on stimulus optimism ahead of Biden inauguration
RE
02:59pTRUMP'S LEGACY : A more divided America, a more unsettled world
RE
02:58pSTELLANTIS CEO : all our brands get a chance, China options open
RE
02:53pGoldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ