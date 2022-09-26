Qatar says inflationary pressures impacting oil and gas industry

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qatar's Minister of State for Energy
Affairs said on Monday that inflationary pressures have led to
rising production costs, delays in investment decisions, and
increased policy uncertainty in the oil and gas industry.
Minister Saad al-Kaabi said in a statement that the sector
needs to help people recognise that demands to cancel
hydrocarbons "are not only unrealistic but, as recent months
have proven, are harmful to a realistic, accelerated
transition".
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jan Harvey)