Qatar says inflationary pressures impacting oil and gas industry

09/26/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs said on Monday that inflationary pressures have led to rising production costs, delays in investment decisions, and increased policy uncertainty in the oil and gas industry.

Minister Saad al-Kaabi said in a statement that the sector needs to help people recognise that demands to cancel hydrocarbons "are not only unrealistic but, as recent months have proven, are harmful to a realistic, accelerated transition". (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jan Harvey)


ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 86.82 Delayed Quote.11.32%
WTI 0.04% 79.578 Delayed Quote.5.54%
