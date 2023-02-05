Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Qatar sends envoy to Afghan capital to meet with Taliban

02/05/2023 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL (Reuters) - An envoy for Qatar's foreign affairs minister visited the Afghan capital on Sunday and met with the Taliban administration's acting foreign minister, according to an Afghan foreign ministry statement.

The visit comes after the Taliban administration placed restrictions on women's education and NGO work, which Qatar labelled "deeply concerning" amid widespread international criticism.

Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani, the special envoy of Qatar's foreign minister, took part in meetings with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, according to Afghan foreign affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

"Both sides discussed political coordination, the strength of the relationship and humanitarian aid," Balkhi said.

No foreign country has formally recognised the Taliban government, though both China and Pakistan sent their foreign ministers last year and the U.N. deputy special reprsentative recently visited to discuss women's rights and aid.

Qatar was home to the Taliban's political office since around 2012 when they were waging an insurgency against the Western-backed government until they seized power in 2021.

(Reporting by Kabul Newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
09:38aU.S. Justice Dept. to review Memphis police after Tyre Nichols' killing
RE
09:36aKey Finnish industries resolve wage disputes
RE
09:36aBritain faces largest ever healthcare strikes as pay disputes drag on
RE
09:34aFactbox-Facts about Pakistan's late former President Pervez Musharraf
RE
09:21aUkraine has reserves to repel possible Russian offensive this month - minister
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
RE
08:58aAnalysis-China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon
RE
08:30aUkraine says it will not strike Russian territory with new missiles
RE
07:51aChina's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
RE
07:35aQatar sends envoy to Afghan capital to meet with Taliban
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
2Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
3VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
4China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
5Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in J..

HOT NEWS