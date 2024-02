CAIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qatar will host mediated talks between Hamas and Israel aiming to finalise an agreement on a truce this week, Egyptian security sources said.

Representatives from both parties will later travel to Cairo for further talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the timing and mechanism for executing any deal, including hostage releases, the sources said. (Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)