Qatar to try to help stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians, emir says

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Qatar will pursue efforts to stop
Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians and the Al-Aqsa Mosque
with concerned parties, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a
phone call on Saturday, the state news agency QNA reported.
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian
militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian
mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing
longer-term calm, officials said.
(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Nick
Macfie)