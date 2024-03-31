CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy CEO Saad Al Kaabi announced on Sunday that the company has finalised a number of contracts aimed at bolstering its shipping fleet, with the addition of 19 LNG vessels. (Reporting by Andrew Mills; Editing by Alison Williams)
