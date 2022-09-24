Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South expansion

09/24/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha

DOHA (Reuters) -QatarEnergy signed a deal on Saturday with TotalEnergies for the North Field South (NFS) expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, and its chief executive said more partnerships would be announced for that phase of the project later.

The NFS project will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows.

TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, who travelled to Doha for the signing, said the deal came at a "perfect time" when world leaders particularly in Europe were seeking new LNG supplies. He said TotalEnergies is investing around $1.5 billion in the project.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said TotalEnergies would have a 9.375% stake out of a 25% stake in NFS dedicated for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold 75% of NFS.

Qatar's North Field expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up its liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027.

It awarded contracts for the first phase of the expansion project, North Field East (NFE), which includes four trains, earlier this year.

TotalEnergies has already signed a deal for a stake in the NFE project and on Saturday became the first international partner to be announced for the NFS expansion that includes two trains.

Shell, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni have all signed deals for stakes in the first phase NFE project.

Pouyanne said the world would need "so much gas" by 2025-2027 and that TotalEnergies was not overexposed to Qatar. "If Qatar had offered more investment then we would have invested more in Qatar," he said.

Kaabi said he could not disclose the total cost of the NFS project as some onshore contracts had not yet been finalised.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; Additional reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)

By Andrew Mills


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -8.60% 100.59 Delayed Quote.39.36%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -5.32% 85.75 Delayed Quote.48.01%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.79% 327.3715 Real-time Quote.96.35%
TOTALENERGIES SE -4.92% 46.51 Real-time Quote.4.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aOil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax
RE
07:33aPhilippines braces for tropical storm approaching northern provinces
RE
07:32aQatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South expansion
RE
07:20aTanzania central bank to reduce liquidity to tackle inflation
RE
07:12aLandslide sweeps away road in Japan typhoon
RE
07:03aInflation, spending cuts undermine Biden's hunger policy
RE
06:44aIndia's BPCL signs MoU with Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing
RE
06:00aBritain's new vision leaves onlookers with nightmares
RE
05:52aIran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively' - state media
RE
05:32aExplainer-Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe's state funeral
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
3Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project
4UK market meltdown? Nothing to see here, Treasury minister says
5Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst

HOT NEWS